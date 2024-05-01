Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.24.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

