Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

