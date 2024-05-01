Intrust Bank NA Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $66,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

