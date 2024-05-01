Intrust Bank NA Has $779,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,176,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

DFS stock opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

