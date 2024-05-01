Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 842,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 298,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

