Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,524 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

