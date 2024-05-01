Intrust Bank NA Sells 966 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

