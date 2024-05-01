Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

