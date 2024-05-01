Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of IVR opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.