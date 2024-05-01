IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $256.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.43.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $148,096,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $231.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

