iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,870 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.