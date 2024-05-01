iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

