iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

