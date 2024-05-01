iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

