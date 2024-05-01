Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,139 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

