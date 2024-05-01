Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,530,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

