Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.