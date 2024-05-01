Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

