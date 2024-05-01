Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

