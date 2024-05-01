Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $800,000 Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,260,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4,473.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 778,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,991. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

LBRT opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

