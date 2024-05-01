Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.