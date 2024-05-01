Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
