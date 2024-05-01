Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

