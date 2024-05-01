Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

