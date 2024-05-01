James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JRVR opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

