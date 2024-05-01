Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 1,290,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

