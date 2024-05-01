Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $52.92. Approximately 283,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 745,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

