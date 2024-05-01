Jefferies Financial Group Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $14.01 on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,981. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

