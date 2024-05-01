Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

