Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Shares Gap Down to $65.07

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.07, but opened at $62.07. Johnson Controls International shares last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 1,866,747 shares.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

