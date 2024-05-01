JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target to $10.00

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.90 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

About Amcor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 48.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

