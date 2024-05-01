JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Target Price to $23.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 3,583,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,184. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $47,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.