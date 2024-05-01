JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $36.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.