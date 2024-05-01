KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of KALV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,815. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,074.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.