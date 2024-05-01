KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 71,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 700,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $509.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,914,134.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $398,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $65,946.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,914,134.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

