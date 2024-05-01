Kava Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.91 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $670.42 million and $17.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00057159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,352 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

