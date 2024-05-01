KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

