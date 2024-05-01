KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.01

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 239939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get KBR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.