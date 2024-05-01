KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 585,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

