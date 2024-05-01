Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 34,714 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 806.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

