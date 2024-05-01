Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,424,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,266,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,919,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

