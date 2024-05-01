Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $29,649,264. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $568.74 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

