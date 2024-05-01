Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 23,730 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

