Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

NYSE:DE opened at $391.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.34 and its 200 day moving average is $383.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

