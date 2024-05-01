Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

