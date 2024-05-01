Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

