Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 1.9 %

TREX opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

View Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.