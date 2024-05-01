KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. KickToken has a market cap of $2.81 million and $87.47 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02308101 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $188.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.