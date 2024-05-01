Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT Raised to $30.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $207,185.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

