Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Klabin Stock Down 1.9 %

KLBAY opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin shares are set to split on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Klabin

Klabin ( OTCMKTS:KLBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Klabin will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

