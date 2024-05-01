Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of KHC traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 1,538,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

